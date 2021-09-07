60-year-old tractor driver dies after collision

A 60-year-woman driving a tractor has died after a single vehicle collision in Dorset, police have confirmed.

The tragedy happened on Hackney road near Corscombe in West Dorset on Monday (6 September).

A yellow Renault tractor was involved, which was equipped with a front end loader and a rear fitted hay bobber.

The driver of the tractor – a local woman aged in her 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorset Police said.

The force is now appealing to the public for more information, particularly to those who may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Rhys Griffiths of the traffic unit said a thorough investigation was underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who very sadly died," he added.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 6:755.