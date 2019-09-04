70% rate for advance CAP 'good news' for NI farmers

The payments will come at a time when on-farm input costs traditionally begin to rise

Northern Irish farmers have welcomed news that the rate of advanced CAP payments for 2019 is to be set at 70 percent.

Advance payments will commence on 16 October, just two weeks before the date the UK is expected to leave the EU.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said it successfully obtained EU approval to issue advance payments at the higher rate.

The department said it based its application on the reduction in farm incomes being experienced this year, particularly on cattle and sheep farms.







The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) welcomed the news, saying the payments will come at a time when on-farm input costs traditionally begin to rise and many farms face cash flow pressures.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said: “Last year, DAERA issued advance payments to 97 per cent of claimants and we expect this to be repeated in 2019.

“Also, with the UK set to leave the EU on 31st October, with or without a deal, the advanced payment will be timely and the cash injection will help farm businesses navigate what is likely to be a very disruptive period.”

DAERA said the payments will be made to all eligible farm businesses in Northern Ireland which have fully verified claims.