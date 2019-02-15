79-year-old man dies after falling down silo on Suffolk farm

Emergency services were called to a farm in Suffolk after a 79-year-old man died in a silo incident.The man fell down into a silo on a farm at Rishangles Lodge in Thorndon, near Eye. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Emergency services were called to the farm at about 18:00 GMT (14 February) following reports of an 'industrial incident'.Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, confirmed that the services were working together to deal with the incident.He said: “We are currently in attendance at an incident near Eye, Suffolk.“Further details are not known at this moment, however we are working closely with Police, ambulance colleagues to secure the scene.
“We have a number of appliances and specialist teams on scene.“The incident follows news of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) calling for 'new attitudes' on how farmers can reduce on-farm injuries and fatalities.Agriculture has the poorest record of any industry in Britain and latest figures show that 33 people were killed in agriculture across Britain in 2017/18 - around 18 times higher than the all industry fatal injury rate.
