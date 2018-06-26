80-year-old farmer dies following incident involving animal at mart

An elderly farmer from Northern Ireland has died following an incident with an animal at a livestock mart.80-year-old Harry McAnespie was taken for treatment by air ambulance to Belfast on Saturday (23 June) following the incident at Clogher Mart, County Tyrone, which resulted in a severe head injury.However, he died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The livestock mart offered condolences saying he was "well known and highly respected" in the farming community.Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited added: “This has been a most tragic incident. “The directors and staff of Clogher Valley Livestock Producers extend their deepest sympathy to Harry’s wife, Dympna, four children and extended family.
“The mart has notified all relevant Government agencies and an investigation is underway. We will, of course, co-operate fully with the investigation.”The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) are now making enquires.Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.The tragedy in County Tyrone follows the death of a man who fell off a granary roof in Angus, north east Scotland on 9 June.A 68-year-old man died in an incident involving a digger on an Aberdeenshire farm on 7 June.A 22-year-old man died on the 2 June after an incident involving a tractor in North Wales.