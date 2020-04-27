80-year-old farmer's stolen quad bike recovered by police

The stolen Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic 350 was recovered by police thanks to the Farm Watch scheme

An 80-year-old farmer's essential work around the farm can continue after police recovered his recently stolen quad bike.

The Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic 350 was discovered by police in Bridgwater on 22 April after it was stolen overnight on 20-21 April.

Officers handed the quad bike to the farming family in Langport and offered security advice to try to prevent a repeat, including information about the Farm Watch scheme.

A relative of the victim said they never expected to see it again: “We’re delighted that the guys at Avon and Somerset Police and Farm Watch have retrieved our quad bike which was stolen earlier this week.







“My 80-year-old uncle’s mobility around our farm is restored.”

Farm Watch is a scheme set up in Somerset to reduce rural crime and deter criminals. It has been successful in crime prevention, property recovery and crime investigation.

The scheme offers the public crime updates in their area, and it now has more 6,000 members across the Constabulary area.

PCSO Michael Storey said: “Farming is an essential part of life and more so today than ever. It is great to give this back to the farmer so he can carry on with his essential work.”

The force has advised anyone concerned about rural crime to sign up to the force’s Farm Watch scheme and follow Rural Crime Avon and Somerset Police’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the theft of the quad bike is asked to call 101, or report it online, giving crime reference number 5220086919.