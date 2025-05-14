800kg bull rescued from bog in rural Wales

A stranded 800kg bull was dramatically rescued from a Welsh bog after becoming trapped up to his chest, sparking a two-hour operation involving fire crews, vets and local volunteers.

The nine-year-old stock bull, named Bruce, became trapped up to his chest in bogland in Llanfihangel Nant Bran, near Brecon.

Weighing approximately 800kg, Bruce required a coordinated rescue effort on Sunday 11 May due to the difficult terrain.

Teams from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service – including an all-terrain vehicle and pickup from Brecon Fire Station, and the specialist Animal Rescue Team from Pontardawe – responded to the incident.

The crews were supported by local veterinary practice Honddu Vets, alongside Bruce’s owner, Marilyn Jones, and a group of friends and neighbours.

(Photo: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service)

According to fire officers, the operation took around two and a half hours due to the challenging conditions.

Rescuers employed a combination of animal rescue lines, slings, straps and trowels to safely free Bruce, who was extricated at approximately 5.30pm that day.

Following the successful rescue, Ms Jones said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has been involved in rescuing Bruce today.

"Bruce is now happy eating in his field, having been for a long walk since being rescued.”