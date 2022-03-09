90,000 students to learn about farming through NFU live lessons

Nearly 90,000 pupils from primary schools across the UK will learn first-hand from farmers about British food production as part of new live lessons.

NFU’s Science Farm Live lessons are back for another year to bring farming into the classroom during British Science Week.

Nearly 90,000 pupils across 1,438 schools will learn how the core science topics they learn in school are integral to farming.

The programme includes the life cycles of lambs and cows, including live lambing with Oxfordshire sheep farmer Karl Franklin.

Pupils will also visit newly-born Belted Galloway calves with Surrey livestock farmer Paula Matthews, while a Derbyshire dairy farmer will teach schoolchildren new ways of reducing methane.

The free lessons will take place between 14-17 March, the NFU said, and resources are available to teachers alongside the live lessons to enable them to extend.

It follows the union's success teaching a record number of children through virtual live lessons during the course of last year.

NFU President Minette Batters said the lessons helped to "transport the world of real-life farming into classrooms across the country",

“Science is such an integral part of farming; we are not just food producers, we are scientists, environmentalists, animal experts and technological innovators.

“With two of the lessons being delivered by farmers involved in our Student & Young Farmer Ambassador programme, it’s great to see the future of farming already helping to educate the next generation.

“British Science Week is fast approaching and we want to get even more pupils signed up. I would encourage all farmers to reach out to their local primary schools and encourage them to get involved.”

British Science Week takes place between 11-20 March 2022. The NFU’s Science Farm Live programme starts on 14 March.