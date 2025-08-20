90 years in the fields: Rhug Estate duo receive prestigious farming honours

Two stalwarts of Welsh farming have been celebrated at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, recognised with long-service awards for a combined 90 years of dedication to agriculture.

Between them, Rob Hughes and John Dyke have spent most of their lives tending flocks at the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate near Corwen, where they are regarded as pillars of the farming team.

Their careers embody the very best of farming values – hard work, loyalty and resilience – qualities that remain at the heart of rural communities across Wales.

Estate owner Lord Newborough praised their commitment, saying: “Rob has worked in agriculture for an incredible 48 years, with the majority spent right here at Rhug.

"John has been with us for over 40 years. Together they bring not only experience and skill but also a great sense of humour and a deep connection to the land.

“They’ve supported us through major changes, especially our move to organic farming more than 20 years ago.

"Their dedication, adaptability and loyalty are remarkable, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have them as part of the team.”

John Dyke grew up on the family farm near Builth Wells and was working in the fields by the age of eleven.

In his twenties, starting a family of his own, he joined Rhug Estate after seeing an advert for a shepherd’s role that came with a house – “the perfect opportunity for a young couple”.

“When I started at Rhug, I was given my own flock and a section of land and just got on with it,” he said. “So much has changed – especially the move to organic farming – but we all got behind it.

“Rhug has always felt like a family. My wife and I raised five children here, and they had the most wonderful childhood running around the farm.

"I’m retiring soon, but I’ll still be around. I’ll miss it, but farming never really leaves you.”

Rob Hughes, from Cynwyd near Corwen, began his career at just 16 and has remained at Rhug for nearly five decades. For him, no two days have ever been the same.

“People think staying in one place for so long might get quite boring or show a lack of ambition – but every day has been different.

“We’ve gone from bouncing around in a tractor with a link box to using quad bikes and apps on our phones to monitor animals and medicines. The technology has changed, but the heart of farming stays the same.”

Together the pair manage around 3,500 ewes each year, and both said they were shocked but delighted to be honoured at the Royal Welsh.

They expressed gratitude to Lord Newborough, their families and generations of colleagues who have shared their farming journey.