91-year-old farmer raises over £30,000 for NHS

The farmer has raised thousands after walking 91 laps around his farm bungalow (Photo: Evans family photo/JustGiving)

A Welsh farmer has spent his 91st birthday raising money for NHS charities by completing 91 laps around his farm bungalow.

Rhythwyn Evans has managed to raise over £30,000 as of Monday 20 April after he walked around his farmhouse on Tan-y-Graig Farm, in Silian, Ceredigion.

Mr Evans set a personal challenge to walk around his home 91 times in 1 day to 'help beat the Covid-19 epidemic'.

The farmer took inspiration from 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £23m for the NHS in a similar walking challenge.







On a JustGiving page, Mr Evans’s family said he had celebrated his 90th birthday last year, but wanted to do something different to give something back during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Rhythwyn would like to support his local health board, Hywel Dda, to show his gratitude for the outstanding work of the workers in these extremely challenging times,” they wore.

"Every penny you donate will be directed to support the welfare and wellbeing of our NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients."

Over 1,500 people have donated to the page since its creation on Saturday 18 April.