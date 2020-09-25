95-acre deer enterprise for sale in Cotswolds

The farm's deer herd is well known locally and venison is supplied to butchers in the area (Photo: Savills)

A Cotswolds deer enterprise extending to 95-acres has been launched onto the market by property agency Savills.

Boldridge Farm, located in Long Newnton, was originally part of the Estcourt Estate, and the Vendors' family bought the farm in 1924.

The family have farmed deer at Boldridge following the establishment of the herd using Badminton bloodlines in 1989.

According to Savills, the herd is well known locally and venison is supplied to local butchers.







The agency says the deer offer an interesting alternative farming system and the herd is available by separate negotiation.

The property includes a range of traditional and modern farm buildings offering development potential, subject to the necessary planning permission.

Savills says the farm is located in a quiet position, offering potential purchasers a 'rural idyll' in the Cotswolds.

A notable feature of Estcourt Estate properties are the red scalloped roof tiles which can be seen on both the farmhouse and the stone barn.

The farmhouse lies at the heart of the property and is thought to date to the 1850s, while the Boldridge Farm Cottage is thought to date back to the 1830s.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £2,600,000.