99% of NI farms receive direct payment on day one

DAERA issues direct payments to 99% of farm businesses on day one

99 percent of Northern Irish farm businesses have received their full or balanced direct payments on day one of the December payment window.

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) paid out £85.6m to 23,609 farm businesses on Monday (2 December).

This is in addition to the £195.4m previously issued in advance in October and November.

A DAERA spokesman said December's payments are a 'record breaking achievement'.







“99% of farm businesses will receive their full or balanced payments on day one of the payment window – a record breaking achievement.

“This included 95% of farm businesses subject to land inspections.

“Payments will begin to reach farm business bank accounts from 5 December 2019.

“The department continues to work hard to pay the remaining claims as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

The department said balance payments can only be made on fully verified claims.

Full payments will be made to those with fully verified claims who could not receive an Advance Payment at that time.

As DAERA had obtained permission from the European Commission to make advance payments at 70% of claim value, balance payments will comprise the remaining 30% of claim value.