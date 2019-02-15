A quarter of all UK meat exported is slaughtered without stunning, stats show

Nearly a quarter of all meat shipped from the UK was not stunned before slaughter despite increasing concerns mounting over animal welfare and lack of transparency.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) 2018 slaughterhouse survey been released following pressure to make the data public.The survey, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of slaughter methods by species in England and Wales, had been expected for publication by Autumn 2018. Following campaigning activity, the government agreed to release the figures following consultation with religious groups.Figures reveal that in 2018, over 94 million cattle, sheep and poultry were slaughtered without being stunned first.Specifically, the figures show that nearly a quarter (24%) of sheep meat that was not stunned before slaughter, was exported from the UK.
This equates to around 750,000 sheep being slaughtered without prior stunning per year for consumption outside of the domestic market. The current derogation in the law that allows for non-stun slaughter for religious purposes is intended for domestic consumption only. 'Unknown locations'Although most of this meat is intended for EU markets including France, Belgium and the Netherlands, with post-Brexit trade deals currently in discussion, it brings into question where the remaining non-stun meat is sent.According to the British Veterinary Association (BVA), who along with the RSPCA campaigned for the release of the data, the survey reveals a 'lack of transparency' with regards to some exports.For example, 19% of sheep meat was recorded as destined for ‘unknown’ locations. This lack of information was referenced within the survey as being due to non-mandatory questions being left incomplete by abattoirs.Simon Doherty, BVA President, said the release of the figures is 'highly significant'. He said: “We believe this goes against the spirit of the derogation that allows for non-stun slaughter purely for consumption by particular communities within the UK.
“It’s equally concerning that the export of some non-stun meat is going unreported, with a lack of clarity around where seven per cent of non-stun sheep meat is ending up due to incomplete slaughterhouse data.”'Transparency'Mr Doherty said more 'transparency' is needed to ensure such data is readily available.“We strongly believe that all non-stun slaughter should be banned in the UK in the interests of reducing welfare harm,” he added.“However, while it continues, the government must make moves to cease the export of non-stun meat. Allowing this practice is out of keeping with legislation designed to limit it to meet domestic demand only.”As the law stands, there is no mandatory requirement to label meat which has been slaughtered without stunning, which means consumers are unaware that they are buying meat produced in this way. Last week, both the BVA and RSPCA issued out a joint plea for the government to ban non-stun slaughter.Both groups say slaughtering without pre-stunning causes 'unnecessary pain and suffering'.
This equates to around 750,000 sheep being slaughtered without prior stunning per year for consumption outside of the domestic market. The current derogation in the law that allows for non-stun slaughter for religious purposes is intended for domestic consumption only. 'Unknown locations'Although most of this meat is intended for EU markets including France, Belgium and the Netherlands, with post-Brexit trade deals currently in discussion, it brings into question where the remaining non-stun meat is sent.According to the British Veterinary Association (BVA), who along with the RSPCA campaigned for the release of the data, the survey reveals a 'lack of transparency' with regards to some exports.For example, 19% of sheep meat was recorded as destined for ‘unknown’ locations. This lack of information was referenced within the survey as being due to non-mandatory questions being left incomplete by abattoirs.Simon Doherty, BVA President, said the release of the figures is 'highly significant'. He said: “We believe this goes against the spirit of the derogation that allows for non-stun slaughter purely for consumption by particular communities within the UK.
“It’s equally concerning that the export of some non-stun meat is going unreported, with a lack of clarity around where seven per cent of non-stun sheep meat is ending up due to incomplete slaughterhouse data.”'Transparency'Mr Doherty said more 'transparency' is needed to ensure such data is readily available.“We strongly believe that all non-stun slaughter should be banned in the UK in the interests of reducing welfare harm,” he added.“However, while it continues, the government must make moves to cease the export of non-stun meat. Allowing this practice is out of keeping with legislation designed to limit it to meet domestic demand only.”As the law stands, there is no mandatory requirement to label meat which has been slaughtered without stunning, which means consumers are unaware that they are buying meat produced in this way. Last week, both the BVA and RSPCA issued out a joint plea for the government to ban non-stun slaughter.Both groups say slaughtering without pre-stunning causes 'unnecessary pain and suffering'.