AF Group delivers £1m back to members including first general rebate

The AF Group – the largest agricultural buying group in the UK – sources more than £270m of goods every year for more than 3,500 shareholder members.The general rebate, combined with the £700,000 members received through regular contractual rebates offered on products such as fertilisers and machinery, reflects the progress the business has made over the last 18 months.Jon Duffy, CEO of AF said: “Our ongoing progress in restructuring and refocussing the business has laid the foundation for a robust business capable of delivering sustained growth on behalf of our members.“We have built up strong relationships in the supply chain. We don’t manufacture or import – we facilitate the supply of goods and services.”Mr Duffy highlighted the need for farming businesses to make sensible decisions in order to weather the financial uncertainties of Brexit – or to put themselves in the best position to capitalise on its opportunities.“Brexit has caused a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety for many in the industry. However, there are aspects that you can control. Your business model, for example. Is your business as robust and cost-effective as it can be in the face of Brexit? Are you well positioned to capitalise on any opportunities that arise?“These are things that we do have control over, and it’s imperative that business leaders in the farming industry consider how they can continue to produce value.”Despite the unpredictable political and economic landscape, AF said it is 'confident' that 2019 will bring opportunities for farming businesses.“In 2019, we will continue to create value in the supply chain and transfer that value to our members,” added Mr Duffy.“By continuing to innovate and joining with valuable partnerships, I believe farming businesses will be able to achieve measurable success in 2019.”