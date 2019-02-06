Agricultural businesses contribute 9 percent to all UK's SMEs

The agricultural industry contributes 9 percent of the UK's small and medium sized businesses, according to new figures.Recent data suggests that there are over 153,300 SMEs working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector within the UK. With a total of 1,667,265 SMEs in the UK, the agricultural industry makes up 9 percent of the UK’s SMEs.The region most densely populated with agricultural SMEs is the South West, housing 25,545 SMEs.Across the UK, over 70 percent of SMEs are registered as micro businesses – an indicator that the appeal in developing a business from scratch is far from being in the decline.The importance of small and medium sized businesses to the economy is significant, with over 51 percent of total revenue and over 60 percent private sector employment driven by SME.
Because of this, it’s becoming more important than ever to ensure these enterprises are supported in every way possible to protect the UK economy. Bizdaq – an online platform for the buying and selling of businesses – has created an interactive online map that provides an overview of UK SMEs, including which regions are most and least heavily saturated with SMEs and which industries are dominating the SME landscape.
