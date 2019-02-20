Arla's March milk price to remain unchanged

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



European milk volumes continue to remain under pressure, with volumes in Netherlands, Germany and France all being lower than last year.This has kept the European commodity market relatively stable into the first quarter, the dairy cooperative said.Arla Foods amba board director, Johnnie Russell, said: “Against expectations, butter prices have also held firm into the new year but have started to soften in the last few weeks.“SMP prices have continued to increase in the face of strong global demand, whilst cheese prices are also firmer than normal for this time of year.”Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 29.07 pence per litre, based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.The on-account price for organic milk will decrease by 0.90ppl to 43.55 pence per litre.The adjustment for organic farmers who have decided to use EU granted exceptions to use non-organic forage will remain as a deduction of 3€c/kg.Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres, 4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.