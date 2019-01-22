Arla's milk price remains unchanged for February

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Arla, the UK's largest dairy company, said the impact of the drought last summer on feedstock is beginning to have an effect on production across Europe.In the latter part of 2018, European milk volumes dropped below 2017 levels.Arla Foods amba board director, Johnnie Russell, said: “This has resulted in the commodity markets performing better than expected with butter prices remaining stable, SMP prices firming and cheese prices starting to improve. This has enabled us to maintain our milk price for February.”Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 29.06 pence per litre, based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.The on-account price for organic milk will remain unchanged at 44.45 pence per litre.The adjustment for organic farmers who have decided to use EU granted exceptions to use non-organic forage will remain as a deduction of 3€c/kg.Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres,4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.