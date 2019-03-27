Australian farmer 'extremely distressed' after 150 vegans storm farm

Approximately 150 vegan protesters infiltrated an Australian farm over the weekend, filming themselves and posting the footage on social media.The campaigners, from the group Animal Activists Collective, entered the Millmerran, Queensland farm on Saturday (23 March).Dressed in black and white t-shirts reading ‘Meat the Victims’, the activists walked through the farm and circled farmer David McNamee while filming him.Mr McNamee explained that the protests were ‘extremely distressing’ and put his family and his business at risk.The vegan group shared the footage on their Facebook page. It shows the farmer shouting at the protesters telling them to 'get off my country'.“This incident has been extremely distressing for our family and our staff,” Mr McNamee told Queensland Country Life.
“We follow industry best practice, the safety of our staff and livestock are a priority — as well as adhering to the stringent biosecurity protocols for our industry.“However, the actions over the weekend of those who illegally trespassed on our property put our family, staff and livestock at risk.”
Farmers have repeatedly highlighted how the industry is getting 'increasingly frustrated' at the attempts of individuals and activist groups who use 'misinformation and inaccuracies' to tarnish its reputation.
He added: “It remains unclear why our family business has been targeted by this group of activists.”However, on the Animal Activists Collective’s Facebook page, one member said the group was 'not trying to start a war with farmers'.The incident follows the release of another viral video from Australia which shows a dramatic clash between vegan activists trespassing on a farm.Meanwhile, in the UK, activists stormed game farms in Wiltshire and Cornwall and let loose over 5,000 pheasants last week. And earlier this month, around 200 vegan activists descended on a pig farm in Lincolnshire. The owner claimed the mass protest caused the death of two piglets.
