Australian farmer fires shotgun after vegan activists refuse to leave farm

A video posted online shows a dramatic clash between vegan activists trespassing on a farm and a farmer who fired two blasts from his shotgun.The footage, captured in Western Australia on Wednesday (13 January) and supplied by Seven News, shows the frustrated farmer, Jason Parravicini, firing shots away from the activists after they refused to leave his property.Before that, Mr Parravicini can be seen approaching activist members of the group Direct Action Everywhere, who were parked outside.The farmer requested the activists to stop filming and to leave the property.“If you don’t want to eat meat, by all means,” he said to the activists, who were sat in their car.
“I’m a primary producer. I’m feeding most of the world. And a lot of people don’t complain, it’s only guys like you so I suggest you move on.”After refusing to leave the property, Mr Parravacini then obtained his shotgun and fired into the distance. The activists then left.Federal Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud has now called for calm following the incident.He said: “After arguing with activists filming from a car out the front of his home, seemingly on the road, a dairy farmer discharged a shotgun though not in the direction of the activists.”
Australian farmers and members of the public have now demanded the charity 'Aussie Farms' be banned from Facebook after sharing the map and for the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission to retract Aussie Farms' charitable status. A similar map has recently been launched in the UK.
The incident follows the release of an online map showing the addresses of thousands of Australian farm businesses.
