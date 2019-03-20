Brexit could lead to '21st Century Clearances' in rural Scotland, report says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The report, by charity Scottish Rural Action, summarises findings from a series of community conversations held across rural Scotland.It summarises the point of view in the Scottish rural sector as the UK heads towards leaving the European Union.Of most concern, according to the report, was the fear of long term depopulation, exacerbated by the economic impact of the end of freedom of movement.There was also an expectation of a hollowing out of rural Scotland through loss of EU funding, and there was worry about social cohesion with Brexit intensifying a sense of ongoing powerlessness in rural communities.Amanda Burgauer, Chair of Scottish Rural Action, said there is widespread 'anger' and 'frustration' across rural Scotland.However, she said: “That anger isn’t solely about Brexit. It was clear from workshop discussions that Brexit is compounding long standing concerns about rural equity and fragility.“Brexit was described as the ‘straw that breaks rural Scotland’s back’, with people pointing to structural fragilities across rural communities.“Participants generally believed that an historic over-reliance on EU funding to ‘prop-up’ rural areas makes rural Scotland particularly exposed to future loss of EU support,” Ms Burgauer said.The report also highlighted the potential opportunities for rural Scotland post-Brexit. For example, people shared a vision for what rural Scotland could achieve if empowered and resourced.Of particular note was the opportunity to detach rural funding from the EU priorities of agriculture and fisheries policy, acknowledging that technological developments are changing what rural means in the 21st century.