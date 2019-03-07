British dairy to be promoted through cinema advertisements

Cinema advertising will be used for the first time to promote the nutritional value of dairy to British millennials.The £1.2 million consumer marketing campaign, spearheaded by AHDB and Dairy UK, runs nationwide for ten weeks from 11th March. The campaign will target 16 to 35 years olds, including young parents, through the spoof organisation - ‘The Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs’ using emotive taste messages to remind them about the nutritional value of dairy.Attitudinal research conducted showed 8% of the target audience were less likely to cut down their dairy intake and 11% were less likely to replace dairy with alternatives.Judith Bryans, Dairy UK chief executive said: “We want millennial parents to re-evaluate their love of dairy so have heavily invested in media that will drive noticeability and engagement. This year’s campaign is set to be bigger and bolder.”Farmers can promote the campaign locally by ordering branded posters, banners, re-useable coffee cups and car stickers to use on-farm and at local events.
The ‘Department’ has also recruited a consumer panel to test the emotional and physical response to dairy versus non-dairy food using brainwave EEG headband technology. Results will be announced with an integrated PR launch and supported by Instagram influencer campaign.
