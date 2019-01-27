British farmers 'very sceptical' about future, survey shows

Copa-Cogeca

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The confidence survey, by EU agricultural cooperative Copa and Cogeca, was carried out in ten EU Member States between September and November 2018.Results show a decreased sentiment amongst farmers across Europe. However, reasons differ widely between countries.The confidence index is calculated twice yearly on the basis of the results of national surveys carried in Belgium (Flanders), Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom (England and Wales) on how farmers assess the current and expected economic situation of their farms.The survey amongst British farmers shows that the views on the current and the future situation are 'very sceptical', with the confidence index falling down.This development can be attributed to several issues shaping this year. Most farmers (84%) indicated that they have concerns about the input costs going up, while there are also significant concerns about the falling livestock prices.The implications of Brexit and the uncertainty about the final decision come March 2019 weighs in heavily on the decision making of farmers, as they are particularly concerned about issues surrounding exports to the EU and the future of the livestock sector.Also, the investment intentions have been influenced by the impending Brexit, as 21% of farmers indicated that they will reduce their investments with only 9% planning to increase them.The survey is based on a confidence index which is calculated twice yearly on the basis of the results of national surveys carried out amongst over 8,000 farmers.