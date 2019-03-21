CAP payments worth £300m underway to Scottish farmers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



In the coming months, eligible farmers, crofters and land managers will receive their Common Agricultural Policy Pillar 1 2018 entitlement.In total, over £300 million of EU funding will be paid to more than 18,000 farmers, crofters and land managers.Around 78% of eligible claimants having already received up to 90% of their entitlement through a government loan announced in October.Common Agricultural Policy payments are guaranteed at current levels until 2021.Scottish government's Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing said: “In line with the payment schedule I published last year, I can confirm that the first tranche of 2018 Basic Payment, Greening and Young Farmer payments has now begun.“This funding will directly support investment, jobs and the rural economy moving forward, providing certainty for many in our rural communities.“With further payments being made in the coming weeks and months, I am confident that the majority of payments will be made by the end of the payment window.”Mr Ewing added that Brexit is continuing to present the 'biggest threat' to the Scottish farming industry.