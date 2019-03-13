CCTV shows gang of men stealing livestock in middle of night

Police are appealing for more information following the release of CCTV footage showing six men who stole livestock in the middle of the night from a farm.Footage shows the gang of men rustling sheep from Johnson's Farm, in Wasperton, Warwickshire, just before 2am on Thursday 7th March.Farmer Oliver Johnson disturbed the men, who then made off in a van.Afterwards, Mr Johnson and his wife checked the farm's CCTV footage, which showed the men managing to round the sheep into a smaller paddock.After that, they proceeded to beat a heavily pregnant female sheep before putting it over their shoulders and driving off.The farming couple uploaded the footage on Facebook, which has now been shared over 11,000 times.
A few days later, a Facebook user supplied Mr and Mrs Johnson with information surrounding the discovery of their sheep's remains in Coventry.On a public post, the farming couple said they were 'very upset' with the finding."The remains of our sheep, fleece, skin, head, legs and ears and 2 lambs have been found in a carrier bag outside a block of flats in Coventry, at the bins," the post said."We know this is our sheep as it has our electronic ear tag number in it with our unique flock number as it was a home bred sheep."We are very upset. We have called the police an hour ago. We will contact trading standards first thing tomorrow."Last year, nearly 10,000 sheep stolen by livestock rustlers in England and Wales has only resulted in one charge by the police.
Warwickshire Police are investigating the Johnson's Farm incident. Anyone with information can call police on 101.
