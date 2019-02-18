Campaign to remove ‘pig out’ from dictionary shortlisted for award

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The AHDB marketing team joined forces with PR company Good Relations to help promote the health properties of pork medallions.As part of the campaign, which has been shortlisted for PR Memory's 'Stunt of the Year' category, the team asked Oxford English Dictionary to drop terms like 'pig out' and 'eat like a pig'.Farmer Fergus Howie, 43, who runs his family farming business Wicks Manor Farm in Somerset, was the face of the campaign.AHDB and Good Relations said the terms are 'offensive to pigs, and completely inaccurate thanks to modern farming and butchery techniques.'“Our aim was to use the scientific data on the leanness of pigs to start a conversation about how outdated these terms are and raise awareness of pork as a low far option,” they said.Major media outlets and programmes such as Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast, Daily Mail, The Times and The Sun reported on the campaign.