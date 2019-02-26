Charity sees 171% increase in funds given to farmers in Jan 2019

A farming charity has seen a 171 percent increase in funds given to working farmers in January 2019.In January this year, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), a welfare charity which offers financial support to farmers in hardship, gave out over £47k in grants to working farmers and their dependants – a 171% increase on last year’s figure of £17k for the same period.Trish Pickford, head of welfare, said: “Year on year, more working people are seeking our support and this trend was highlighted in January.“We’ve seen an increase in the number of people contacting us through our helpline this year. We’re consistently raising awareness about what we do and it’s encouraging that people are reaching out to us when they need support.”In January, the charity received 93 new requests for help, compared to 44 in December 2018.Of these new referrals, 58 came from working farmers. They cited a number of reasons for their current financial difficulties, with injuries and illnesses being one of the highest causes.
Ms Pickford added: “There’s no one reason why more farming people are getting in touch. Many need support following a physical or mental illness, and some are still suffering the effects of the hot, dry summer last year.“Whatever the reason, RABI remains in a position to support those in the farming community who are struggling financially and have little savings.”Last year's adverse weather led to an increase in farmers and farm workers ask for financial support from the charity.RABI saw a huge 47% rise in the amount it paid to help struggling farmers following a particularly difficult year for the industry.
