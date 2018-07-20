Coastal farm that has access to its own golden beach up for sale

... it also has its own 12-acre loch





Kinloch has been described as a "real one off"

Kinloch, at one time one of the principal farms of the Pitfour estate, lies in a coastal location, some 35 miles north of Aberdeen.As well as being a productive, primarily arable farm, Kinloch offers a seven-bedroom house which was built between 1810 and 1820, and comes complete with a 650 KW biomass boiler.The farm also comes with its own 12-acre loch, which is home to a variety of wildfowl. A private sandy beach and sand dunes are just a stone’s throw away.Galbraith, who is handling the sale, says: "Kinloch offers some great wildfowling, a good rough shoot, first rate equestrian and riding opportunities, and there are exciting and genuine business opportunities for a sizeable solar panel farm and for two 2.5 MW wind turbines."The biomass boiler serves all the dwellings and ancillary buildings and provides useful RHI income. Timber is bought in, chipped, dried, stored on site and also sold locally.""Kinloch is a real one off; a lovely family home with so many activities to enjoy but also a commercial farm with great renewable development potential. It is definitely a farm with a difference and one to consider."Kinloch extends in all to some 572 acres (231Ha) acres and is offered for sale as a whole or in four lots. The guide price for the whole is £2.85m.