Continuing payment delays 'hurting' farm businesses

Although the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has improved its performance in making payments through the BPS, a number of farmers still awaiting payments are also in the queue for payments through environmental schemes.The RPA managed to hit targets to make payments to over 90% of farmers by the end of 2018.However, there are still many farm businesses awaiting overdue payments for environmental schemes.The Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) said those taking part in these schemes is 'not without cost', and that delays are causing 'major cash flow issues'.The group said compounding the problem is 'inadequate' communication from the government agencies involved.TFA Farm Policy Adviser, Lynette Steel said: “Poor communication with those who are owed money adds additional frustration. Farm businesses trying to plan their cash flows have no idea when they might be able to expect payment.“With tax bills and rent demands due soon, without bridging payments, many farm businesses will be forced into dire financial difficulty.”The TFA said the government must provide some form of bridging payment to individuals awaiting payment whilst their claims are finalised.Ms Steel added: “It is not unreasonable to ask the RPA to make bridging payments to affected farmers. Farmers are expected to abide by scheme rules and have a legitimate expectation to be paid on time.“They cannot operate with such lengthy delays. These bridging payments should start with those individuals who have received neither payment under the BPS or their agri-environment scheme.“So far, the RPA has committed to looking at making bridging payments to those with outstanding claims at the end of March. This is far too late. Bridging payments must be mobilised as a matter of urgency.”The TFA is also urging HMRC to allow affected farmers to delay payment of due tax.