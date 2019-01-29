Crediton Dairy announces major £12m investment

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Crediton Dairy, based in Devon, has announced the multi-million investment in its flavoured and functional milk processing facility.It will see a significant expansion in Crediton’s processing capacity in line with its strategic focus of being a recognised leader in the production of added value milk drinks.The latest investment at the dairy will see the creation of a new production hall containing two new fillers, taking the number of filling lines at Crediton Dairy to seven.Having invested £14 million since 2013, Crediton Dairy has made significant progress in building its capability to produce added value flavoured and functional milk drinks.These include its branded Arctic iced coffee range, Moo flavoured milks and innovative functional milks such as Flora Pro Activ, Lactose free milk and most recently a2 milk, as a result of a supply partnership with the a2 Milk Company™.Work on building the new production hall will commence in March and it is expected that the new facility will be completed by Autumn 2019.Tim Smiddy, Managing Director of Crediton Dairy, said: “This latest investment at the dairy is fully in line with our strategy of becoming a leader in the fast growing flavoured and functional milk drinks segments of the market.“The new production hall will increase our processing capacity, capability and flexibility and will allow us to develop further an exciting range of innovative branded and own-label products that meets growing consumer demand.”