Criminals break into five Scottish Borders farms overnight

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The incidents happened on Monday (18 March) in Makerstoun, Smailholm, Gordon, Jedburgh and Blainslie.In Makerstoun, three Husqavarna chain saws were stolen. A Honda 420 and a Honda 500 quad bike were stolen from a farm near Gordon.Thieves attempted to break into a shed on a farm near Smailholm.Meanwhile, an Ifor Wil­liams caged trailer and Genset diesel generator were stolen from Mossburnford, near Jedburgh.And a red Honda TRX 420 quad bike, with identifier of 1HTE35P1D4601329 was stolen from a farm near Blainslie between 6.30pm and 7.45am on Tuesday morning.Kate Maitland, NFU Scotland East Central Regional Manager, said this spike in rural crime is 'extremely worrying'.“Prevention is the best tool we have. The installation of even a basic security system, such as a motion-activated camera directed towards the fuel tank, can be enough to send the opportunistic criminal along the track,” she said.“Social media also plays a huge part. The ability to share images and details of potentially suspicious activity has been utilised by many countryside dwellers.”Police Scotland constable Nick Walker added: “We would urge farmers and those living in rural areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police immediately.”Police Scotland are appealing to anyone with more information to contact them on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.