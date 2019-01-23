Cumbrian farmer's lambing photo wins national competition

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



“Lambing Intensive Care”, captured at Croft Foot Farm, Cumbria, has been crowned overall winner of the British Life Photography Awards.Amy Bateman, the farmer and photographer behind the winning picture, said winning the competition is an 'incredible honour', and that she is 'heartened' to have won with a picture portraying rural life in Britain.“This is my life, and my passion. Being a photographer living on a farm I am witness to light, conditions and images that bring so much pleasure to my life and I am overjoyed they do the same for others,” Amy said.“This is a self-portrait. At lambing time we occasionally get lambs that are poorly or need human support to survive.“The light from the heat lamp casts a gentle glow over my small flock, the rustle of straw as the healthier lambs gamble around and the smell of the milk substitute being fed by hand provides an all-consuming experience which I was keen to portray in a picture.”She added: “Using a tripod and timer I set about on my mission during the last feed of the day before bed, the lambs thankfully, were more interested in being fed than my camera.”Now in its fourth year, the awards aims to capture and celebrate the essence and spirit of British life.There are ten separate categories; Rural Life, Street Life, Life at Work, Portraiture, British Weather, Brits on Holidays, Documentary Series, Urban Life, Historic Britain and a University Award.