Dairy Crest holds May milk price for fourth consecutive month

Dairy Crest has announced that it will hold the milk price it pays to its Davidstow farmers at 29.9p per litre for May 2019.The price is held for a fourth consecutive month, and has been agreed with by Dairy Crest Direct (DCD).Chris Thomson, Group Procurement Director at Dairy Crest, said the company recognises the importance of giving its farmers 'stability'.He said: “As the expansion at Davidstow progresses and we continue with the transition to the new milk pricing schedule, we recognise the importance of keeping our farmers informed and being available to answer any questions.”DCD Chairman, Steve Bone, added: “Dairy Crest Direct appreciates the confidence that this continuing stability brings to our members.”It follows news of Dairy Crest agreeing to be bought by Canadian company Saputo in a deal worth just under £1bn.
Both companies announced an agreement in February 2019 on the terms of a cash acquisition by which Saputo will acquire Dairy Crest.Dairy Crest employs approximately 1,100 people in seven locations across the country.
