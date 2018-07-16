Dairy co-operative launches recruitment drive for new farmers after record sales









South Caernarfon Creameries employs 130 staff at its base near Pwllheli on the Llyn Peninsula, and has posted record sales of £45 million.And over the last four years, the company has invested £12 million in a cheese production facility as well as redevelopment of the cheese packing plant.But now the co-operative is looking for more farmers to join because of increasing demand for cheese and butter, with record sales for the second year running.The latest figures showed there was a 36 percent increase on sales of £45.1 million for the year just ended March 2018.Managing director Alan Wyn Jones has predicted the momentum would continue as the co-operative strives to conquer new markets, such as the USA.“There is ever increasing demand for our products and we continue to innovate in order to add as much value as possible,” Mr Jones said.“Only last week we were at a International fancy food fair in New York working to get our Dragon cheese brand in front of the USA audience.”The co-operative currently comprises of 127 farmer owners, and looking forward to the next 20 years, wants to drive up sales even further.Mr Jones added: “With that in mind we are keen to recruit more all-year-round milk producing dairy farmers into our ranks.“A number of potential newcomers were among the hundreds here at the open day touring our premises and seeing for themselves the opportunities South Caernarfon Creameries can offer them.”The company produces a range of cheese and butter products and produces around 12,500 tonnes of cheese a year.South Caernarfon Creameries farm liaison manager Peredur Williams said the co-operative draws its members from a large area stretching from North and Mid Wales.He said: “We welcome interest from dairy farmers across mid and north Wales in particular to joining our co-operative and be part of a very exciting and positive future.”