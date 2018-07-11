Dairy farmer sets £10,000 goal to ditch single-use plastics on farm

A Scottish dairy farmer is trying to raise £10,000 to stop the use of single-use plastics on his farm.Bryce Cunningham, who farms at Mossgiel Farm in East Ayrshire, wants his organic milk to be sold through reusable glass bottles.He is now appealing to the public to raise money to purchase the 63,000 glass milk bottles needed to realise his environmentally friendly goal.The goal is to replace single-use plastics with reusable packaging for 100% of the Mossgiel Girls milk by the end of the summer.And since plastic bottles are 75 percent cheaper than glass to buy, the farm is raising funds via an online crowdfunding page to help fulfil the goal.
The 31-year-old took over the farm after the death of his father back in 2014, and has only recently achieved organic certification earlier this month.Bryce, a father of three himself, has already stopped feeding his cattle genetically modified food.The crowdfund follows another farm pledging to become more plastic-aware.Cotteswold Dairy, based in Gloucestershire, is joining in the efforts to crack down on plastic waste in its dairies, by using glass bottles for its milk.The bottles can be rinsed and reused on an average of 50 trips. The dairy said milk stored in glass bottles "tastes better", too.The government has committing to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 in the UK, as stated in the environmental plan for the next 25-years.