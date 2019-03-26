Deal struck to repatriate red meat levy funds back to Wales

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Farmers and processors make financial contributions on every animal towards promotion, marketing and development work by Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), Wales's red meat levy.Because of the structure of the slaughterhouse industry, many Welsh farmers were using facilities across the border, which meant funding ended up in England.The slaughterhouse industry's restructuring over the decades has disadvantaged the levy as there has been a lower amount of funds available to do essential marketing and promotion work.The UK government has now supported an amendment to the Agriculture Bill which will allow the return of the levy funds to Wales.Rural Affairs Secretary, Lesley Griffiths said the extra money is 'desperately needed' by Welsh agriculture after the UK leaves the EU.She said: “The Welsh government is content the amendment provides appropriate means to resolve the long-standing issue of repatriation of the red meat levy.”Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary, Andrew RT Davies, said Welsh farming has been placed at a 'huge disadvantage' for decades.“Many farmers are forced to use facilities across the border with vital funding ending up promoting the red meat sector in England,” he said.“I’m therefore very pleased to see that arrangements will be made on the face of the Bill to ensure this imbalance in monies is now redressed to the benefit of farming and red meat in Wales.”