Defra seeks farmers' views on conservation covenants

The government is seeking views on voluntary but legally-binding agreements which enable farmers and landowners to protect the natural environment.A consultation on conservation covenants, voluntary agreements to protect nature, has been launched by the government on Friday (22 February) with the deadline 22 May 2019.The government is seeking views on how best to introduce them, fulfilling a commitment made in the 25 Year Environment Plan. The covenants would allow farmers to make a public commitment to take action to preserve and improve features on their land such as trees, woodland or flower-rich meadow.They would be binding on future owners of the land and would be overseen by responsible bodies to ensure land management obligations are delivered.Defra Secretary, Michael Gove said the covenants are a 'valuable new tool' to help protect the countryside.
"They allow landowners to safeguard nature on their land, securing long-term benefits and enabling vital investment in future conservation."These plans are a further step in our ambition to be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than we found it."I urge people to have their say on the proposals, which we are considering for our forthcoming Environment Bill."Legal covenants already exist to prevent certain types of actions, but by encouraging positive environmental actions, a conservation covenant may achieve a lasting legacy for land management.The main scenarios likely to involve the use of conservation covenants include altruistic uses, securing heritage sites, an alternative to land purchase by conservation organisations, disposals of land by conservation organisations, payment for ecosystem services and net gain for biodiversity.
