Denbigh plum awarded EU protected status despite Brexit uncertainty

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The plum has been awarded protected food name (PFN) status by the European Commission, and joins the ranks of Caerphilly Cheese, Halen Mon and Welsh Lamb.The fruit, which had its application submitted by the Denbigh Plum Group, boasts the only native variety of plum in Wales and has seen a resurgence of plums being grown in the area over the last decade.The Denbigh Plum is the 16th Welsh product, and Wales’ first fruit, to gain the EU’s prestigious protected food name status.The EU recognises quality agricultural food and drink products that surpass strict qualifying criteria.Food and drink products awarded protected food name status under the EU scheme receive protection against imitation, misuse and fraud.The European Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, which forms part of one of three special European Protected Food Name (PFN) designations will help raise the profile of Denbigh town and its surrounding area too.Producers worry that the protection of produce, such as Scotch beef and Yorkshire Wensleydale, won't continue under any new trade deals agreed by the government.However, the UK government is working to ensure the current PFNs continue to enjoy protection rights within the UK once it leaves the European Union through the creation of a new scheme replicating the existing benefits.The new scheme will continue the legacy of PFNs in the UK and provide support as the EU scheme transitions into a new UK scheme.The scheme will also continue to support UK producers to achieve the EU status under new terms after Brexit.