Dog attacks sheep for up to 40 seconds leaving it 'motionless'

Police Officers are appealing for information after an incident of sheep worrying left a sheep "motionless on the floor".At around 1.10pm on Sunday (14 January), Dorset Police received a report of an incident involving a light brown dog chasing sheep in the area of Hillbottom near Worth Matravers.It was reported that the dog, which was believed to be a Cocker Spaniel or similar breed, spent around 20 to 40 seconds attacking a sheep, which was "left motionless on the floor".The dog then ran back to its owner, who was described as a white man wearing a North Face body warmer with blue jeans and had another dog with him, which was dark brown.The man put the dog on a lead and went back toward the sheep, but then walked away without checking on it and was joined by four other people. 'Extremely mindful'Police Constable Claire Dinsdale, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “We would ask all dog owners to ensure their dog is on a lead whenever it is near livestock. At this time of year farmers may move livestock between fields so be extremely mindful to check. "It is also important farmers report each incident to us. If a crime is in progress then call 999. Other incidents can be reported online at Dorset Police website ‘Do it Online’ section or by calling 101. "If members of the public have any information or concerns regards dogs not under control near livestock, they too should contact police. Recent reports by the public have led to dog owners being identified, in particular capturing vehicle registrations. Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous."Recent dog attacksOn Thursday (18 January), Lincolnshire Police released a statement seeking information after an out-of-control dog attacked 17 sheep which left three of them dead.On Monday (16 January), Lancashire Police released a photo of an unattended dog attacking sheep on Lancashire farmland.Last week, a farmer shared images showing her dead sheep which gained considerable coverage on social media, having been shared more than 10,000 times.She released the photos in a bid to highlight the devastating consequences of livestock worrying.Anyone with information about the incident in Dorset is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180006836.
19 January 2018