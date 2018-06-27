Dry conditions putting farms at risk of 'countryside inferno', NFU Mutual warns

Tinder dry conditions are putting the farms at high risk of devastating fires and risk causing a "countryside inferno", a leading rural insurer has warned.NFU Mutual is concerned that the current heat wave could lead to grassland and arable crop fires, putting lives at risk and costing millions of pounds in damaged crops and machinery.Because of May and June’s good weather, harvesting is already under way weeks earlier than usual.Farmers have been urged by the insurer to reduce the risk of fire by making sure that fire extinguishers on combine harvesters are serviced before harvest starts.It has also urged farmers to make sure regular maintenance and cleaning to remove chaff is carried out.
“The tinder dry conditions and continuing heat wave pose a major fire risk to the countryside, threatening crops, equipment and even personal safety. Every precaution needs to be taken by both farmers and visitors alike,” Tim Price, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs specialist said.The huge fires raging on Saddleworth Moor are a "stark warning" to the damage fires can cause in very dry conditions, according to NFU Mutual.“Weeks of dry sunny weather mean that huge areas of land across the whole of the UK are at risk of fire – putting lives of people and animals at risk as well as destroying valuable crops,” Mr Price added.“In many parts of the country, it’s been the driest June for over a decade and the land is so dry that discarded matches and cigarette ends thrown down from cars can easily start a fire.“With the hot, dry, weather predicted to continue we are making a plea to countryside dwellers and visitors to take extreme care to avoid starting a fire,” he added.Farm fire checklistFire prevention:
• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas• Schedule regular electrical safety checks• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes• Check nfumutual.co.uk for advice on preventing farm firesIf a fire breaks out:• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service