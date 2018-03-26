EU in 'state of denial' over decline of farmland wildlife

A leading conservation charity has said the European Union is in a "state of denial" over the decline of farmland wildlife, such as birds.BirdLife Europe, a charity dedicated to the conservation of birds, told The Guardian that EU ministers want to "keep subsidies flowing" and that it is "business as usual", despite evidence showing the decline of farmland birds.It follows the release of a new report that shows bird populations across the French countryside falling by a third over the last decade and a half.Researchers say the "number one problem" is the declining number of insects exacerbated by increasing pesticide use. The insects are a vital food source for many species of birds.Birdlife Europe said it blames the "powerful farm lobby" for the EU's "state of denial" over the decline. It says the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) favours big farming which in turn causes environmental decline.
The UK government has also blamed the CAP for its "environmentally damaging and socially unjust" policies.Farm subsidies take up 38% of the EU budget, and 80% of the subsidies go to just 20% of farmers, who tend to invest the money to make their farm bigger and more intensive.'Inefficient'Defra Secretary Michael Gove has previously said Brexit will mean the UK will leave the "inefficient" CAP, and instead emphasise environmentally-friendly farming practices.Earlier this year, Mr Gove told the Oxford Farming Conference that the current subsidy system is "fundamentally flawed".He said: "Paying landowners for the amount of agricultural land they have is unjust, inefficient and drives perverse outcomes. It gives the most from the public purse to those who have the most private wealth."Mr Gove added that CAP “perversely” rewards farmers for “sticking to methods of production that are resource-inefficient”.
The Defra Secretary has pledged a 'green Brexit', where British farmers will be rewarded for planting wildlife habitats, woods, wildflower meadows and other environmental benefits.