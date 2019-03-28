EU votes to end daylight saving time - what does it mean for farmers?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



MEPs voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021.Member states that decide to keep their summer time have been told to make their final clock change on the last Sunday in March 2021.Those that prefer to keep their standard (winter) time can adjust their clocks for the final time on the last Sunday in October 2021, according to the draft law approved by MEPs with 410 in favour, 192 against and 51 abstentions.John Flack, the Conservative MEP for the East of England, criticised the move, saying the EU now wants to 'control time itself' and that farmers won't be too happy about the change.“We agreed when they said the clocks should change across the whole EU on an agreed day. That made sense – but this is a step too far,” he said.“I know that farmers in particular, all across the east of England, value the flexibility that the clock changes bring to get the best from available daylight.”But the NFU's director of strategy, Martin Haworth said the union 'does not have strong views' on whether the UK should or should not put the clocks back.“The last time we tested opinion among our members there was a narrow majority in favour of lighter evenings,” he said.“Whether an extra hour’s daylight would be more beneficial in the morning or the evening depends very much on the work pattern on each individual farm.”He added: “If a firm proposal was made to put the clocks forward, in order to reduce road accidents, for example, or reduce energy consumption, we would need to consult our members - but at this stage we are keeping an open mind.”The EU's directive would apply to the UK if it stayed in the European Union, and also during the Brexit transition period. The government has yet to offer any formal opinion on the proposal.