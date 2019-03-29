Eating dairy makes people happier, research shows

Eating dairy makes people happier, according to new research, and adding just a little bit to meals causes a 'pleasure surge' of 27 percent.The study looked at people’s responses to different food options – one with dairy added and one without.Participants’ brainwaves were measured using headbands and a body language expert monitored their micro-expressions.The results showed that and as well as making them happier, nearly three quarters of Brits say they cannot imagine a world without dairy.Seventy-nine percent of participants stated that just adding a dollop of yogurt or sprinkling of cheese to dishes makes them more enjoyable.Meanwhile, more than 82% of the preferences were for dairy over non-dairy, with people saying that adding yogurt, butter, cheese or cream made food more ‘moreish’, improved the flavour and added to the texture.
The research, by ‘The Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs’ and Dairy UK, aimed to recognise the 'joy and taste' of dairy.Rebecca Miah, AHDB head of dairy marketing said: “In perhaps the greatest foodie experiment of all time we’ve proved that adding a delicious dose of dairy to your meals really does make you happier.“The research uses ‘The Department’s’ typical tongue-in-cheek style and gets consumers recognising the joy and taste of dairy across consumer newspapers and magazines.”Dr Peter Collett, Behavioural Psychologist, added: “Generally, people cannot control their brainwaves, so a study like this is a great way to get a more truthful representation of how people feel about dairy.”When it comes to what cheese melts Brits' hearts the most, the public remain loyal to Cheddar, with the majority (52%) crowning it their favourite cheese.The research also showed that Britons can’t get enough of dairy, with over a quarter (27%) eating ice cream every week, 39% getting a yogurt fix daily and 64% stocking up on butter up to three times a week.It follows the green-light given to cinema advertising which will be used for the first time to promote the nutritional value of dairy to millennials.
The research, by ‘The Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs’ and Dairy UK, aimed to recognise the 'joy and taste' of dairy.Rebecca Miah, AHDB head of dairy marketing said: “In perhaps the greatest foodie experiment of all time we’ve proved that adding a delicious dose of dairy to your meals really does make you happier.“The research uses ‘The Department’s’ typical tongue-in-cheek style and gets consumers recognising the joy and taste of dairy across consumer newspapers and magazines.”Dr Peter Collett, Behavioural Psychologist, added: “Generally, people cannot control their brainwaves, so a study like this is a great way to get a more truthful representation of how people feel about dairy.”When it comes to what cheese melts Brits' hearts the most, the public remain loyal to Cheddar, with the majority (52%) crowning it their favourite cheese.The research also showed that Britons can’t get enough of dairy, with over a quarter (27%) eating ice cream every week, 39% getting a yogurt fix daily and 64% stocking up on butter up to three times a week.It follows the green-light given to cinema advertising which will be used for the first time to promote the nutritional value of dairy to millennials.