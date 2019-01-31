Egg farmers raise thousands for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service

A major British egg producer has raised thousands for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service and for the life-saving work they do.Fundraising by L J Fairburn & Son has reached new heights, with the egg company confirming £16,000 has been raised for the charity.The egg company donates 1p from every dozen of its regional eggs sold across Lincolnshire to the service, and since the initiative started in 2013, £16,000 has been raised.Last week, two farmers from the company paid a visit to the charity’s airbase to share the news, and find out more about their life-saving work across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.The crew at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are called out to around 1,000 medical emergencies each year, including road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and farming accidents, with each mission costing the charity approximately £2,500. Access to an air ambulance service is seen as critical for remote rural communities. One Warwickshire farmer who was flown to hospital after having his arm ripped off in a farm accident is now urging people to support the UK's air ambulance services.
The funds raised by Fairburn's will go towards helping Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in its commitment to offer a 24-hour Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).The local air ambulance has recently extended its hours of operation by covering Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with 24-hour coverage.In 2019, the charity will continue to gear up to full 24-hour coverage and it is anticipated that these additional hours will enable the crew to attend approximately 400 more potentially life-threatening emergencies across the two counties every year.
The funds raised by Fairburn's will go towards helping Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in its commitment to offer a 24-hour Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).The local air ambulance has recently extended its hours of operation by covering Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with 24-hour coverage.In 2019, the charity will continue to gear up to full 24-hour coverage and it is anticipated that these additional hours will enable the crew to attend approximately 400 more potentially life-threatening emergencies across the two counties every year.