Elderly walker dies after incident with cattle in South Downs

Hilary Adair, 87, suffered serious injuries after being trampled by cattle on Lynchmere Common while she was out walking on January 7.Cattle on the common knocked her unconscious, and she consequently suffered multiple head and facial injuries.A South East Coast Ambulance spokesman said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports at around 11.30am that a woman had been trampled by cows.“We were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The woman, who suffered serious injuries, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to St George’s Hospital, Tooting.”Mrs Adair never regained full consciousness and died in hospital on January 14.The local community-run organisation, the Lynchmere Community Grazing, said on Facebook: “We are sad to confirm that a member of the public was taken to hospital in the air ambulance, following an incident with the cattle at Lynchmere Common on Monday 7 January.“We take this extremely seriously and are looking into what happened. The cattle have been temporarily moved to a field, without public access, as a precaution. The cattle have been on Lynchmere Common for many years and an incident like this is very unusual.“Together with the community in Lynchmere and Hammer we are shocked and saddened by what has happened. We are in touch with the family and our hearts go out to them all.”The National Farmers' Union, on its website, says such events are 'thankfully very rare' given the thousands of walkers who enjoy the countryside every year.“It’s important that both farmers and walkers are aware of possible risks from livestock and the precautions that can be taken to reduce the chances of a problem,” the union says.“When out walking in the countryside it is important to remember that it is a working environment where animals graze. So walkers should be mindful of their surroundings to fully enjoy the experience.“Be vigilant, especially on entering a field or where you cannot see the whole field, and try to stay away from animals and to be aware of their movements. In the spring it’s especially important to be sympathetic to farm animals rearing their young and give them space.”The NFU adds: “When walking with dogs in fields with cattle, the advice is to avoid getting between cows and their calves; to keep your dog under close and effective control on a lead around cows and sheep, but not to hang onto your dog if you are threatened by cattle - let it go and allow the dog to run to safety.”