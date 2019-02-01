Eleven lambs die after out-of-control dog attack

Eleven lambs have died following a livestock worrying incident in Aberdeenshire.The incident happened at the Philorth Estate near Fraserburgh between 12pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday (25/26 January).Eleven lambs died after being attacked by a dog, described as a large black and tan German Shepherd-type.The dog was chased away and ran into a wooded area known as Kirktown Wood.PC Michael Stone said: “Dog owners are reminded that allowing dogs to chase livestock or be at large among livestock is an offence.“Dogs are naturally curious and have an instinct to attack so it is recommended that they are always kept on a lead under close control.
“Livestock owners are legally entitled to protect their animals as necessary, which can result in the destruction of the dog if necessary to protect the lives of other animals.”Livestock worrying is a serious crime, with 2019 already witnessing numerous cases with sentences successfully handed out.John Coughlan, 55, from Hertfordshire, was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay out nearly £1,000 last week after his dog killed at least 13 sheep.Steve Young, 43, from West Yorkshire, was ordered to pay more than £800 in compensation after his puppy attacked a flock of sheep, killing four lambs.And last year, a man was ordered to pay over £2100 after being found guilty of worrying livestock with his out-of-control dogs.Anyone with any information are being asked to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or at Fraserburgh Police Station using reference number CF0023760119.
