Europe's largest pork producer cuts up to 400 UK jobs

The move is part of a cost-cutting programme and is driven partly due to falling profits in the UK.The Danish company is Europe's largest pork producer. In the UK, it employs roughly 7,000 people.Danish Crown group CEO, Jais Valeur, said: “We’re implementing measures now to keep us on track to achieve the budgeted profit for the year. Unfortunately, this means that we’re having to cut between 300 and 400 jobs across the group.“We’re maintaining the hiring freeze initiated in November 2018 as well as a freeze on the use of consultants for the time being and, while investment in the business continues, we are in the process of identifying projects that could be postponed.“In recent months, we have won several important contracts in the UK, so in terms of sales, things are moving in the right direction.“However, this does not change the fact that our costs are still too high, so further reductions are being considered as part of a comprehensive programme to improve operational efficiencies at Tulip,” he said.