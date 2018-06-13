Farm attraction closes due to presence of 40-strong traveller caravans

Near the small play area and farm pic.twitter.com/rCIYwtORWc — Kerrie Redfern (@K155KER) June 12, 2018





The caravans allegedly broke gate locks off Ragley Drive and moved onto land near Old Rectory Farm, in Sheldon Country Park, Birmingham.The farm - a popular attraction - was shut on Tuesday (12 June) after reports of damage to animal enclosures, according to. It is understood 30 chickens escaped.A statement on the Sheldon Country Park Facebook page said: "Traveller communities have arrived on the farm site. Police are aware and staff are dealing with police now to ensure they are moved on as soon as possible."We have suffered some damage overnight to animal pens and have livestock welfare to sort, so at present the plan is to keep the farm locked and closed today."A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Police received reports that a group of travellers with caravans had moved onto Sheldon Country Park at around 9.15pm last night (June 12)."Police are working with Birmingham City Council to resolve the situation."