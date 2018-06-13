Farminguk
Farm attraction closes due to presence of 40-strong traveller caravans


The traveller caravans pitched up next to Old Rectory Farm in Sheldon Country Park (Photo: Google)

A West Midlands farm popular with children had to be closed after around forty traveller caravans entered land close to it.
The caravans allegedly broke gate locks off Ragley Drive and moved onto land near Old Rectory Farm, in Sheldon Country Park, Birmingham.
The farm - a popular attraction - was shut on Tuesday (12 June) after reports of damage to animal enclosures, according to BirminghamLive. It is understood 30 chickens escaped.
A statement on the Sheldon Country Park Facebook page said: "Traveller communities have arrived on the farm site. Police are aware and staff are dealing with police now to ensure they are moved on as soon as possible.

"We have suffered some damage overnight to animal pens and have livestock welfare to sort, so at present the plan is to keep the farm locked and closed today."
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Police received reports that a group of travellers with caravans had moved onto Sheldon Country Park at around 9.15pm last night (June 12).
"Police are working with Birmingham City Council to resolve the situation."





