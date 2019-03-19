Farm raffle to raise money for boy with rare and aggressive cancer

A farm raffle with a total prize fund valuation of £7200 is to commence in August to help raise money for a boy who has a rare and aggressive cancer.Freddie was diagnosed with a cancer called Neuroblastoma. He has been diagnosed as stage 4 high risk.This means he has a 35% chance of survival, according to his family. With the nature of his cancer over half of those children will relapse if they ever get to remission.If this ever happens there is a 1 in 10 chance of survival.The boy's family, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, are now looking at expensive treatment options in the United States, which will cost £250,000.Peter Wright, known as 'The Yorkshire Vet', is a close-family friend, and he is keen to support a farm fundraising event to raise money for Freddie.
With a total prize fund valuation of approximately £7200, the raffle is to be drawn on Saturday 3 August 2019 by Mr Wright.
The first prize, with an approximate value of £3,500, is a 1974 Ford 3000 Tractor, donated by David Hymas.The second prize, with an approximate value of £2700, is a new 12ft Ifor Williams Trailer, donated by David Thompson, Freddies Grandfather. The third prize is a tractor transport box, which has has been made especially to support Freddie’s online tractor raffle.The public can donate now to this cause by buying a ticket to the fundraiser which will earn a chance to win a prize.Alternatively, donations are accepted on the family's online fundraiser page. The family have raised over £13,700 on GoFundMe.