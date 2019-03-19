Farm which sells 'sausage rolls of exceeding enormity' wins £10k investment

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Cinderhill Farm, located in St Briavels in Lydney, makes the gigantic sausage rolls along with ‘Foggy’ pasties.The farm business, run by Deborah Flint, has now secured a £10,000 investment following a Dragons Den-style pitch run by the Midcounties Co-operative.She was crowned victorious after impressing judges at the co-op's inaugural Food Glorious Food competition.Her farm, which keeps British Saddleback Pigs and a flock of Black Welsh Mountain Sheep, will also receive business development support and mentoring to ensure the products are a success, as well as a marketing package to help launch them into stores.Ms Flint said she will use the £10,000 investment to buy some additional cold storage and expand her farm shop team.She said: “We’ve worked so hard to create the perfect sausage roll and can’t believe that our product has been crowned the winner of Food Glorious Food.“We’re proud to be flying the flag for Gloucestershire food and drink producers and proving that farming still has a huge role in the community here.”The competition was designed to highlight local Gloucestershire food and drink and was open to existing producers and farmers looking to diversify.