Farm worker met with hundreds of sleazy comments after posting job ad

The 28-year-old woman placed an advertisement in the NZ Farming Facebook group, which has over 160,000 followers.In the post, she described herself as a 'hardworking farmhand/machine operator' looking for work in New Zealand.The woman, who comes from a Finnish farming background, had been working in Australia for two years and is now looking to move to New Zealand to find similar work.She posted her advertisement along with a selfie of herself working on a farm.But instead of genuine responses looking to help her she was met with hundreds of comments highlighting her looks.Some social media users left their phone numbers in an inappropriate manner, while others joked and left remarks.One social media user said: “Send me a copy of your CV and I'll just quickly nip out and buy a farm.”“She's hot she works in a guy industry I'd hire her,” a person added.“I would give her a job but only 30 acres she would have a lot of down time,” one person said.Some people leapt to her defence, highlighting how most of the comments on the advertisement are 'disgusting' and a 'cringefest'.One person said: “This young woman with genuine working experience is seeking a responsible position. She has not portrayed herself as available for the patronising, ignorant imaginings being offered in these posts.“Would you be commenting similarly if it was a male asking for a job?”Eventually, the moderator of the Facebook group had to step in and tell people that it is a 'genuine advertisement' from an international traveller looking to find agricultural work.“Get your minds out of the gutter and show some respect. If you don’t have a suitable employment offer keep your comments to yourselves,” the moderator said.