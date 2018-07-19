Farmer choir records hit song to raise mental health awareness

A choir is aiming to provide a strong voice for those people in the farming industry experiencing mental health difficulties.It is well known that farming is a higher risk occupation for experiencing mental health problems, often unnoticed by health professionals.However, the Farmers & Farmers Wives Choir hopes to change this by recording a cover version of "Carry You Home", by the UK country pop duo Ward Thomas.The single features vocals from soloists Jennifer and Rachel, before the rest of the 100 strong-choir join in unison for the rest of the song, accompanied by a steady drum beat.According to choirmaster Kate Picken, a farmer’s wife and music teacher from Dumfries and Galloway, the choir hopes to send out a "positive message of hope and encouragement" for those in the industry.
“It’s okay to not be okay and help is at hand. Our hope is that this will encourage people to reach out and ask for help,” she said.The release comes as Farm Safety Week (16-20 July) gets underway, looking to shine a spotlight on improving the farming industry's safety record and general well-being.Rural-based charities such as the the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I), the Farming Community Network (FCN) and the Addington Fund also shine a light on this farmer mental health.Addington FundThe Addington Fund provides homes for farming families who have to leave their farm and by doing so will lose their home.In times of emergency, and where hardship prevails, Addington may be able to support a farm business through its Trustees' Discretionary Fund with a short term grant.In certain counties the Fund may be able to accommodate farm workers through its Affordable Rural Housing Scheme.
Farming Community NetworkThe Farming Community Network is a UK network of volunteers from the farming community and rural churches.FCN provides a Helpline and a visiting service to farming people and families who are facing difficulties.FCN's volunteers provide pastoral and practical support for as long as it is needed, helping people to find a positive way through their problems. Callers to the Helpline who need FCN support are put in touch with a local volunteer.A farmers wife from Devon said about FCN: "I never realised what help was available until FCN listened to my problems and signposted me to the support I needed. I only wish I'd called sooner."R.A.B.I.R.A.B.I is a grant-making charity that provides confidential help to retired and working farming people in financial difficulty.Support covers all ages and is tailored to the individual, including one-off and regular grants, replacing essential household items, funding for disability equipment, care home fees, relief farm staff and training grants to help people develop skills to bring in off-farm income.A farming family from Yorkshire said about R.A.B.I.: "A big thank you to the Addington Fund and R.A.B.I for helping us with our housing and financial problems. One call made all the difference and gave us hope."All three charities have teamed up to create a singular hotline, called Farming Help. It's website states: "Struggling to get by and not sure where to turn? Times can get hard for everyone but the good news is that farmers can reach three farming charities, with just ONE CALL."Farming Help is open from 7am to 11pm. Call 03000 111 999 for confidential help, for all in the farming community.